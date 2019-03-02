LTO’s E-Patrol Mobile Service to visit Dalaguete town

By Doris C. Bongcac |March 02,2019 - 01:45 PM

LOOK: The E-Patrol Mobile Service One Stop Shop of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) will be visiting the municipality of Dalaguete, located 85 kilometers south of Cebu City, from March 4 -5, 2019.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Municipality of Dalaguete said that services that will offered during the LTO E-Patrol visit will include the issuance of students permit, renewal of drivers licences and the renewal of motor vehicle registration.

