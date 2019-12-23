Cebu LGUs gear up for Ursula

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local Government Units in Cebu are preparing for the effects of Tropical Storm Ursula.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) in Argao town in southern Cebu issued an advisory this afternoon, December 23, 2019, asking riverbank dwellers to prepare to evacuate to higher grounds as soon as the water level in their respective areas would start to rise.

Evacuees can occupy the Diosdado Macapagal Sports Complex starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24.

“Food and non-food items for our evacuees are ready with the guidance of our DSWD,” said an advisory posted on the Argao MDRRMO Facebook page.

In Medellin town in northern Cebu, members of the MDRRMO convened for an emergency meeting this afternoon “to check on the quick response readiness of (the) LGU and its partner agencies for the forthcoming Tropical Storm Ursula.”

In Lapu-Lapu City, all motorbancas bound for Olango Island have already been barred from sea travel.

Nagiel Bañacia, the city’s DRRMO head, said that “for humanitarian consideration” big ships bound for the island will be allowed to set sail but only until 5 p.m. today, December 23./dbs