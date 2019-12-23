Sea travels in Cebu, other parts of Visayas suspended due to Typhoon Ursula

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Coast Guard has ordered the cancellation of sea travels in areas placed under Tropical Storm signal no. 1.

In a Notice to Mariners issued on Monday afternoon, December 23, 2019, Commander Alvin Dagalea of PCG Cebu Station, said that they are enforcing a suspension of sea travels “as a proactive measure in order to avert maritime accidents.”

“Voyage of vessels will resume upon improvement of weather and sea condition,” the notice said.

The suspension of sea travels will affect Masbate and Sorsogon in Luzon; Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu and Bohol provinces in the Visayas; and Dinagat and Siargao Islands in Mindanao.

“Vessels that intend to take shelter shall be permitted for as long as it is manifested trough written request and no passenger be allowed on board,” said Dagalea’s notice.

Meanwhile, the Municipality of Daanbantayan announced on its official Facebook page the cancellation of sea travels to the islets of Malapascua and Carnaza starting this afternoon.

All trips coming from and headed for the Hagnaya port in San Remigio town in northern Cebu have also been suspended. / bjo