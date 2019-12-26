SMART: Ursula affected cell sites now fully operational

The signal is back! Which means, the internet is back too!

In this digital world, who can survive without the Internet or network service for a day? This is because most of the things we do now involve the Internet. But could you survive a day without it?

In an advisory from Smart Network, it explained that as of noon today, 100 percent of the affected cell sites are now fully operational.

These include Bohol, Negros Occidental, Quezon, Siquijor and Southern Leyte.

Meanwhile, 60 percent of the affected cell sites in Cebu, Masbate and Northern Samar have also been restored.

However, mobile services may still be limited in Aklan, Biliran, Capiz, Eastern Samar, Leyte and Occidental Mindoro.

“We are taking steps to provide emergency communications assistance for these communities struck by the typhoon. Our pre-positioned engineers and technicians are also working in close coordination with the local government units to immediately restore communications services, ” the advisory said.

Netizens from Cebu and neighboring localities, who were hit by Typhoon Ursula, experienced interruption in mobile services yesterday, December 25, 2019.

Netizen Stanley Chen Bolonias in a comment to the network’s advisory post on Facebook, expressed his gratitude as the signal was still manageable in some parts of Daanbantayan, Cebu.

On the other side of it, a lot of us surely had a great quality time with our loved ones as we exchanged face-to-face conversations other than using our mobile phones to communicate.

The typhoon might have brought communication problems to most of us, but one can look at it in a positive way — with the signal interruption, you got to spend your time with real people!