Kamote: The versatile root crop

By: Raul Constantine Tabanao - CDN Digital | December 27,2019 - 06:37 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sweet potatoes or kamote are probably one of the most versatile root crops.

You can have it boiled, baked, roasted, fried or even mashed.

Head on to your trusted internet browser and find a variety of recipes on how to enjoy your sweet potatoes.

They come in various colors: white, yellow, orange and purple!

Need a snack? Try sweet potato fries and kamote cue.

Diabetic? Boil sweet potatoes and make it part of your diet. Just make sure you consult your doctor or your dietitian for the appropriate amount.

Sweet potatoes are rich in fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals.

Healthline.com says some of sweet potatoes’ health benefits include promoting gut health and protecting the body from free radical damage and chronic disease.

How do you cook your kamote? / celr