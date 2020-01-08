Balik Cebu opens booth at Ayala Center Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines –It’s all systems go for the preparation of the expected influx of tourists who will visit Cebu in time for the Sinulog festivities.

The opening of the Balik Cebu booth at the Ayala Center Cebu marks the start of the activities intended for the Balikbayans as well as other domestic and international tourists.

Balikbayans can buy tickets for shoes and tours, including the Welcome Festival scheduled to be held at Ayala Terraces on January 16, at the booth, said Bong Dy, Ayala Center Cebu general manager.

The other activities include two celebrity mall shows and a grand fireworks display, Dy added.

Meanwhile, a warm welcome awaits tourists arriving at the Mactan Cebu International Airport starting January 16, according to Mary Ann Dimabayao, manager of MCIAA public affairs office.

Sinulog dancers and Department of Tourism ladies will be on hand to greet the arrivals.

The Balik Cebu booth will also provide information and assistance to tourists.

Also, the tourist arrivals for this month is expected to post around 10 percent increase.

The total passenger arrivals is expected to reach more than 336,000, according to Avigael Ratcliffe, junior manager of GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. Corporate communications and corporate social responsibility.

Of this number, international tourists would account for more than 50 percent (174,000), while the domestic would be around 162,000.

The total passenger arrivals in 2019 reached 292,812./dbs