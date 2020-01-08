Cebu City Health: Eat healthy, boost immune system to fight viruses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Health Office is urging the public to maintain a healthy lifestyle amidst fear of a mysterious pneumonia-causing virus spreading in China.

City Health Officer Daisy Villa said that the virus has not yet reached the Philippines but with the continuous influx of Chinese tourists, the possibility remains.

With the Sinulog festival drawing near, Villa urged the public to take care of their health to avoid getting sick.

Any viral infection are usually untreatable and can only heal through the natural immune response of the body.

The health official said that eating healthy foods especially fruits rich in Vitamin C like kalamansi, oranges, mangoes, and pineapples, will help the body strengthen its immune system.

Precautionary measures such as wearing masks while in public also helps prevent the entry of viruses into the system.

“Viruses such as the mysterious virus from China can be fought with a strong immune system,” said Villa.

The City Health Office is also closely monitoring the barangays for the possibility of flu or pneumonia outbreaks just in case the virus has entered the city undetected, which Villa said is highly unlikely.

Meanwhile, Villa also encouraged tourists, devotees, and visitors of the Sinulog to stay hydrated and bring umbrellas to protect them from the weather.

“The umbrella can be used for sun or rain. We recommend umbrellas that can protect for ultraviolet rays, or at least any umbrella will do,” said Villa.

Villa said that before devotees attend crowded events, they should make sure to also eat beforehand to avoid fainting. /rcg