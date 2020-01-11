AEV raises $400M via offshore bond offering

Conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) has raised $400 million from an offshore bond offering, partly to refinance its takeover of Singapore-based agribusiness firm Gold Coin Management Holdings Ltd.

AEV’s wholly owned subsidiary AEV International Pte. Ltd. (AEVI) is set to issue 10-year senior unsecured notes, which were priced to yield 4.2 percent a year after a series of investor meetings and conference calls in Hong Kong, Singapore and London.

The notes are unrated, payable semiannually, and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by AEV, the conglomerate disclosed to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday. Upon issuance, the notes will be listed on the Singapore Exchange. The settlement date for the notes is expected to be Jan. 16, 2020.

“Proceeds will be used for the reimbursement of funding that AEVI received for the Gold Coin Group acquisition, proposed offshore investments and for general corporate purposes,” the disclosure said.

The Aboitiz group last year took full ownership of Gold Coin Management Holdings Ltd., the largest agribusiness company in the region, with the buyout by Pilmico International Pte. Ltd. of the remaining 25-percent stake held by a Zuellig scion for $120 million. Gold Coin is engaged in the business of animal feeds manufacturing, which it carries out through various subsidiaries operating 20 feed mills situated in seven countries in Asia-Pacific.

IOUs issued by AEVI are “Regulation S” securities, or those that may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States.

HSBC Ltd. Singapore branch, Standard Chartered Bank, DBS Bank Ltd., Mizuho Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and MUFG Securities Asia Ltd. Singapore branch are the joint lead managers while HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint global coordinators. BDO Capital & Investment Corp., BPI Capital Corp. and China Bank Capital Corp. act as comanagers.

Local corporations are seen tapping more offshore bond deals this year due to large funding requirements driven by both government-led and private entities. The Aboitiz group expects a broad improvement in the performance of various businesses this year, especially the flagship power business.