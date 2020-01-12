Cebu-Manila-Cebu flights cancelled on Sunday night, 2 international flights diverted to Cebu due to Taal eruption

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All flights between Cebu and Manila from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, were cancelled due to the explosion of Taal Volcano in Batangas on Sunday afternoon.

The Mactan Cebu International Airport, in an advisory posted on its Facebook page, said the Cebu-Manila and Manila-Cebu flights were cancelled based on the directive of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

Latest reports indicated that ash fall from the Taal eruption has reached Metro Manila.

Earlier, two aircraft from the Emirates and Air Niugini were diverted to Mactan-Cebu International Airport due to the situation, the MCIA said in its Facebook post at past 9 p.m. on Sunday. “We have been working with the respective airlines on disembarking the passengers to the airport departure lounges where necessary or otherwise provide onward transfer to hotels,” the MCIA said. The MCIA said they were “monitoring the situation for any further flight cancellations and diversions.” “Our passenger service agents are also coordinating with the different airlines to provide assistance to the affected passengers,” it added. MCIA also advised the passengers to coordinate with their respective airlines for their flight schedules. For inquiries, passengers may call the MCIA trunkline number at (032) 494-7000./elb