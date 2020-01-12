Tres Marias are women’s champions of Mayor Labella Volleyball Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Tres Marias, led by former University of Santo Tomas (UST) star and Philippine national team member Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina, won the inaugural women’s title of the Mayor Edgardo Labella Volleyball Cup on Sunday night, January 12, 2020, at the Cebu City Sports Institute here.

The Tres Marias bagged the title in style, crawling back from two sets down to win in five sets against Harbor Pilot, 18-25, 17-25, 25-16, 25-16, 15-12.

Rondina, who is from Compostela, Cebu, was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) and received P2,500 cash incentive.

Tres Marias advanced to the finals by defeating Cesafi season 19 women’s runner-up Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras in the semifinals.

Harbor Pilot, on the other hand, bagged its finals ticket at the expense of Cesafi season 19 girls volleyball champion University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers. /bmjo