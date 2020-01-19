No classes in Cebu City a day after Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella declared the suspension of classes in all levels for public schools in the city on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Labella said that because of the overwhelming crowd during the solemn procession on Saturday, January 18, 2020, which reached almost 3 million, they expect more crowd during the whole day Grand Parade on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

“Kay daghan pa kaayog tawo run, daghan pa sad og tawo ugma, naa pa gyoy awarding, mas maayo wala lang usay klase ugma. (Since there are still a lot of people now, there will be a lot of people tomorrow and we still have the awarding. It is better we do not have classes tomorrow),” said the mayor.

Suspension of classes in Cebu City after Sinulog 2020 JUST IN: Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella declares no classes on Monday, January 20, 2020, in all levels of public schools in Cebu City. He also encourage private schools to suspend classes. | Delta Letigio #CDNDigital #PitSenyorKaSiloy #WaiKlase #Sinulog2020 #Sinulog2020saCDND Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, January 18, 2020

Labella said Monday will be a time for spectators and the participants to rest.

Since winners will also be dancing again at the awarding ceremony, the student participants do not need to be absent from their classes.

While all public schools will have no classes, the mayor said suspension of classes in private schools will depend upon the discretion of their respective school administrations.

Yet, he encouraged the private schools to also suspend classes to allow students to rest. /bmjo