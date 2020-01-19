Environmental advocate asks Sinulog crowd to dispose plastic water bottles properly

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Environmental advocate Tony Galon is asking Cebuanos and guests to properly dispose their waste, especially their plastic water bottles when watching the Sinulog grand parade on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Galon, founder of Basura Run Cebu and 5pcs Daily Habit, said in a Facebook post on Sunday, that if the Sinulog crowd reaches three million, this would mean nine million water bottles left on the streets of Cebu City.

Each of the grand parade spectators are expected to consume at least three bottles of water during the whole-day event, he said.

Galon said that during the solemn foot procession procession on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, 7.5 million to nine million water bottles were left on the streets by the 2.5 million to three million devotees who joined the six-kilometer procession.

“Plastic bottled water are everywhere along the route,” he said.

“Congratulations we just added an estimated 60T tonnes of plastic trash in our landfill!…wait! Do we have landfill pa ba???”

Galon said it would help if all the Sinulog spectators will learn to be responsible with their own wastes. “PIT SENYOR! Not PET BOTTLE,” he posted on FB. /bmjo