Caindec identifying the ‘wang-wang’ student driver in viral video; urges the student to ‘surrender’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is now looking for the male student driver who was seen in a viral video violating traffic rules, including the unauthorized use of sirens or wang-wang.

In a text message sent to Cebu Daily News Digital, LTO-7 director Victor Caindec said they are now investigating the incident, which reportedly happened in Lapu-Lapu City, after it made the rounds online.

“It is being investigated,” Caindec said.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Caindec said that his agency’s operations team were deployed to determine the location and identity of the driver and car owner.

He also enumerated several violations the driver has apparently committed, such as driving without seatbelt, reckless driving, and violation of Presidential Decree No. 96 or the Unlawful Use Or Attachment Of Sirens, Bells, Horns, Whistles.

“Dong, maypa mo surrender na lang ka. You will enjoy your lovelife even more, kay one year suspension na imo license (no seatbelt, reckless driving, violation of PD96),” Caindec stated in his post.

(Boy, its best that you surrender. You will enjoy your lovelife more because your license will be suspended for a year)

The video, a screen recording of an Instagram story owned by a certain jasminekingchan, showed that the male student driver had a female companion – believed to be the person behind the account of jasminekingchan.

It was also being shared across Facebook, with several netizens claiming that jasminekingchan account is allegedly owned by the daughter of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan.

Jasminekingchan’s Instagram account can no longer be found as of Saturday, January 25.

Chan, on a recent post in his official Facebook page, did not confirm or deny these reports.

However, the Lapu-Lapu City Mayor vowed that he will extend his full support to the investigation being conducted by LTO, and that he won’t tolerate “such abuse whether (or not) it involves a friend or a family member.”

“As mayor, I condemn the viral video which allegedly happened here in Lapu-Lapu City. I call upon LTO to conduct an investigation to identify and penalize the traffic violator therein. As the father of the city, I will extend my full support to LTO in their quest for the truth. My administration will not tolerate such abuse whether it involves a friend or a family member. We hope to get to the bottom of this very soon,” Chan stated.

For his part, Caindec said they were still identifying the people involved.