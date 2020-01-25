Dragon dances, fireworks usher in the Chinese New Year in CDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Dragon dances and fireworks usher in the festive celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Metal Rat in Cagayan de Oro City on Friday night, January 24.

Reverend Elias Ng, spiritual medium of the Bell Church, led the worshippers at their temple in Barangay Macasandig here in greeting the year of the metal rat on Friday evening.

Rick Lao, the former president of Bell Church CDO chapter, said the local Filipino Chinese community is expecting the year of the metal rat to bring more prosperity.

“That is why the dragon dance this year is more elaborate. The dragon represents wisdom, power and wealth,” Lao said.

Local Feng Shui experts predicted that 2020 will be a strong, prosperous and lucky year for all animal signs.

“It is a great year to launch new business ventures or find a new job,” Lao added.

Mayor Oscar Moreno also joined the celebration and even lighted incense in the Bell temple.

Cagayan de Oro had a week-long festivities including a cosplay competition and lectures of the local history of the Filipino-Chinese community.

A dragon boat race participated by 22 teams will be held in this city today and Sunday, January 26, 2020. /elb