PresyoMerkado: The ‘golden’ spice called turmeric

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Let’s start the Lunar New Year with something healthy!

Buy a turmeric today and experience its health and medicinal benefits.

While turmeric is commonly used as a spice for curry-based dishes, which explains its bright yellow color, this is also used in Chinese medicine to treat inflammation, skin diseases, wounds, digestive ailments, and even liver conditions. It is also loaded with health properties that can help prevent heart disease, Alzheimer’s and even cancer.

This golden spice is anti-inflammatory and an antioxidant. Studies show that its anti-inflammatory ability reduces the aggravation that people with arthritis feel in their joints while it also helps relieve pain and heal bone fractures.

Its curcumin content also helps prevent the growth of osteoclasts or cells that absorb the old bones without having to prevent the growth of new ones. This kind of a cell activity if vital to the bone healing process. But healing should of course be monitored by medical experts.

Try the wonders of turmeric now!

Drop buy the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City and buy a kilo of turmeric for only P40. / dcb