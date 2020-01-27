Twitter world mourns over Kobe Bryant’s death
CEBU CITY, Philippines— The world is mourning because of the death of a basketball legend, Kobe Bryant.
The 41-year-old basketball legend died with his 13-year-old daughter Gigi when their helicopter crashed on Sunday, January 26, 2020 (Monday dawn, January 27, 2020, Philippine time) in Southern California.
Fans took to the Twitter world to express their grief.
Out of the 10 most trending topics in the Philippines, those related to Bryant’s death took six spots.
Topics like Kobe, Lebron, Gianna, #RIPMamba, and Gigi are the most trending topics on the Twitter world.
In the Grammys’ which was held in Staples Center on January 26, 2020, Alicia Keys and Lizzo set the tone of the awards night by paying tribute to Kobe, Gianna and the other passengers who died in a helicopter crash. /bmjo
