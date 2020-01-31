Policemen pursue man who escaped P600K shabu bust in Opao

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Police are going after a man, who escaped a January 31, 2020 morning buy-bust operation in Barangay Looc in Mandaue City where they arrested the man’s alleged cohort, and confiscated more than half a million pesos worth of suspected shabu.

Police Major Aldrin Villacampa, Opao Police Station chief, said that they were conducting a followup operation against the man, whom they refused to name because of the ongoing operation.

Villacampa said that they arrested Charity Andrin, 24, during the buy-bust operation after she was caught with 90 grams of suspected shabu.

He said that the illegal drugs had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P612,000.

Andrin of Sitio Silangan, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, however, denied owning the suspected shabu.

She told Villacampa that she was just instructed by a friend to hand over the illegal drugs to a my friend’s friend.

Villacampa said that Aldrin’s friend was the target of the operation and the one that they were pursuing.

However, despite Aldrin’s claims, Villacampa said he believed that Aldrin was allegedly a cohort of the man that they were after.

Aldrin was detained at the Opao Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs