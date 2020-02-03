De Leon: Signal jammers, livelihood for the poor may help gov’t win war on illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Installing signal jammers in jail facilities and providing livelihood to the poor and underprivileged sectors of society are ways that could help the government win the war on illegal drugs.

Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) head Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon told reporters that he will be suggesting to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to procure signal jammers to shut off cellphone signals inside jail facilities to better address the perennial problem on illegal drugs.

“Kung meron man silang kakayahan to get that… we encourage in order that those in control outside the jail facility will not be able to provide necessary communications,” said De Leon.

But De Leon admitted that not all municipalities will be able to afford the jammers as they are costly.

In such a scenario, he said the next best thing to combat the proliferation of illegal drugs would be to provide livelihood opportunities for the poor.

De Leon said the police are also collaborating with the different local government units (LGUs) to determine what livelihood programs are available so that the poor won’t resort to selling illegal drugs to survive.

De Leon said that those who were involved with illegal drugs are mostly poor hence the need to provide this sector with a sustainable livelihood.

Meanwhile, De Leon said that PRO-7 operatives continue to conduct anti-illegal drug operations.

In just one week, De Leon said they have confiscated at least P28.4 million worth of illegal drugs and vowed to sustain the government’s relentless drive against the illegal substance.

Although he said that the number is still high, De Leon said there will be no letup until the suppliers ran out of illegal drugs to distribute.

“Later on mauubosan din sila. Patience lang to,” said De Leon. /rcg