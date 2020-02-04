Dumaguete City screens all arriving sea passengers

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- The city inter-agency task force on novel coronavirus or the 2019-nCov has deployed nurses from the City Health Office (CHO) and personnel from the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LDDRMO) to screen and check all arriving passengers from sea vessels in the port of Dumaguete.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo in a statement said the medical personnel are checking the temperature of the passengers upon disembarkation using a gun-type digital thermometer.

The medical team will also check if aside from fever the passengers would manifest flu-like symptoms like sore throat, cough, breathing difficulties and shortness of breath.

Those found with fever and other symptoms will be referred to the City and Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit under City Health Officer Maria Sharah Talla for further evaluation and appropriate action.

Since this morning all arriving passengers from Siquijor and Dapitan were negative for fever and other symptoms. /rcg