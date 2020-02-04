PRO-7 still lowest in PNP rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is still the lowest-ranked regional police force in the country according to the latest rankings released by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

For the year 2019, PRO-7 remains mired in 17th spot or the lowest rank among the 17 other regional police offices.

But despite the low rank standing, Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, director of PRO-7, said the ranking does not signify that other regions are better than the others.

He said that as per the statement of Police General Archie Gamboa, chief PNP, all the police regional offices passed the required ratings.

“It is not much of a big deal because we are still in the passing rate. We are not competing with the other regions here,” said De Leon.

He said there are different factors that may have affected their rankings which included the timeliness of passing the reports and data needed.

De Leon said PRO-7 is of a slight disadvantage more especially when the geographic situation of the area is divided into islands that require travel time. He also added that the basis of the ranking is “dynamic” which changes from time to time.

He said there are also areas in terms of administration that are given priority such as safety or the unit’s effectiveness in the war against illegal drugs.

De Leon said they will take this as a challenge to work even harder to have a higher ranking next time. /rcg