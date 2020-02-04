ERCO-DB eyes Division II crown in Aboitiz Football Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The ERCO-Don Bosco (ERCO-DB) has the men’s open division II title within grasp in the ongoing 21st Aboitiz Football Cup held in various venues in the city.

All they need to do to seal the title is to win their final match against Makoto FC B this weekend.

The team has not conceded a single match and is sporting a win-loss record of 4-0 that puts them at the top spot with 12 points.

ERCO-DB is manned by footballers from the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) who will be representing Cebu City to the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet with the addition of veterans Jico Noel, John Roy Melgo and Jay Arizabal.

Even if ERCO DB loses its final match against Makoto FC B this weekend, it is still guaranteed a slot in the Division I next season.

The category follows a league-type format and the team with the most number of wins will be declared the champion. And, teams who end up at the top two spots will be promoted to Division I in the next season. While the last teams in the division will be relegated to Division II, also in the succeeding season.

Currently sitting in the second spot is Makoto FC, also with a clean 3-0 card equivalent to nine points. At the third and fourth spots, respectively, are Cebu Avengers (2-2) and CK FC (1-3).

Rounding up at fifth and sixth spots, respectively, are DB Magone which has ended their stint with a record of 1-4, and DB Alumni with a 1-3 card with one more match remaining. /rcg