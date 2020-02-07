Naga cops to public: Help us identify murdered man whose face was wrapped in masking tape

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are again turning to the public to help them identify a man, whose body was found on a grassy area in Purok 5, Barangay Cantao-an, Naga City on Cantao-an, Naga City on Thursday morning, February 6, 2020.

The man then was found with two gunshot wounds in the head and chest and his face was wrapped with a masking tape.

Police made the appeal after the man had remained unidentified and that no one had also came forward to claim the body as of late Friday afternoon (February 7, 2020).

“Nanawagan mi kung kinsa man to naay nawala nga kabanay nga mo dangop lang sa station o sa Saint Francis Funeral homes, ” said Police Master Sergeant Jake Catane of the Naga City Police Station told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

(We are urging those who have missing family members to visit our station or the Saint Francis Funeral Homes.)

Catane described the the man as 5 foot 9 inches tall, of medium built and had tribal tattoos on his right ankle and shoulder.

Catane also estimated the man’s age at his 30s.

Based on the initial investigation, Catane said that the man might have been killed in the area because residents nearby heard gunshots at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5.

Catane said they were still determining the possible motive of the killing and were gathering statements and looking for witnesses who might have seen the shooting incident./dbs