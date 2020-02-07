Labella orders siphoning of floodwater in three barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The flooding problem in Cebu City needs immediate action.

This was the statement of Mayor Edgardo Labella after reports of long-term flooding in certain sitios in Barangays Kinasang-an, Pardo, and Talamban had reached him as residents complained of the bad smell and health risks.

The mayor said he immediately ordered the siphoning or suction of the floodwater in Sitio Paradise 3 in Barangay Kinasang-an, Sitio Tabocanal in Barangay Pardo, and another unnamed sitio in Barangay Talamban, especially since the recent rains had caused the floodwater to rise.

“The immediate solution is the siphon, we will siphon the floodwater. Of course, in the long term, we will build a drainage system,” said Labella.

The mayor said he was aware of the problems that the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) had been facing in the construction of the drainage because the projects would hit private properties.

“We really have to talk with private owners. If that is the case, the city will have to exercise its function under the general welfare clause, that is to expropriate the properties,” said Labella.

The mayor assured the city had the funds to expropriate the properties if necessary, and he can request a supplemental budget for that through the City Council.

“I will exert effort to talk to the private owners,” he added.

Recently, the City Legal Office has formed a three-lawyer team to look into the property issues of the drainage projects in Sitio Paradise 3, following the request of the DEPW for the assistance of the CLO in the hastening of the drainage project.

Sitio Paradise 3 has been submerged in flood for more than three months since the rainy season began.

Residents have been complaining about the smell and diseases such as dengue and leptospirosis because of the persistent flood.

A drainage project was already approved in the previous administration, but since it was suspended, the DEPW waited for the new fund as the price of the materials might have changed over the years.

The Program of Works and Estimates (POWE) for the project is awaiting approval of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC)./dbs