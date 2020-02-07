Pardo bust yields P1.8M shabu; 41-year-old man nabbed

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim February 08,2020 - 07:31 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 41-year-old man was caught with suspected shabu worth P1.8 million during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Tabucanal, Barangay Pardo, Cebu City, at 6:30 p.m. on February 7, 2020.

Police Major John Kareen Escober, Pardo Police Station chief, said that the suspect Joemarie Lopez Anjao of Sitio Camansi, Barangay Mambaling was caught with the illegal drugs.

Escober said they placed Anjao in a two-week surveillance before they conducted the buy-bust operation.

This was after the police received reports of Anjao’s illegal activities.

He said that Anjao could dispose of at least 100 grams of suspected shabu per week around Cebu City.

The confiscated drugs from Anjao weighed 278 grams which has a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P1.8 million.

Anjao was detained at the Pardo Police Station detention cell, pending the filing of charges. /dbs