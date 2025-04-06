INC minister nabbed in New York after allegedly texting a minor

NEW YORK — A Staten Island mother has voiced her deep concern following the arrest of a Filipino American Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) minister, who allegedly attempted to meet a 12-year-old girl and sent her inappropriate texts.

Glennon Salvador Payabyab, 43, was arrested in Springville, Staten Island, on April 3 but was released less than 24 hours later, raising fears within the community.

Liza Vetland, a neighbor of Payabyab, expressed her feelings of vulnerability in a Facebook post.

READ: INC peace rally: Powerful display of unity and faith, says VP Duterte

“He lives down the block from my home. He is always around children. He knows where my daughter lives, has her picture, and knows where she attends school,” she wrote.

“We have an order of protection, but how does that help when he lives a two-minute walk away? Right now, I am sitting on my couch, and he is 100 steps away from me. My daughter isn’t safe in her own home.”

Vetland’s post continued to highlight her distress: “Why does my daughter need to feel uncomfortable going for an after-school walk with her friends? Why does she have to look over her shoulder every two seconds?

“When I get the mail, is he there on the corner? When I go to the store, is he checking to see if my daughter is home alone? I understand the NYPD is doing everything they can, but what can I do now?”

Exploitative behavior towards minors

On Reddit, users reacted strongly to the news, particularly in the r/exIglesiaNiCristo group.

User Rauffenburg noted, “Unfortunately, cases like this are not isolated. Individuals in religious positions of authority across various faiths have been involved in illegal and exploitative behavior toward minors.

“It is crucial that such acts are exposed and that those responsible are held fully accountable. Raising awareness and demanding justice is essential to protect our children.”

Another Reddit user commented, “Hindi tino-tolerate ni Eduardo Manalo yung mga ganitong pangyayari. Yung tagapangasiwa sa distrito namin sinabihan pa ako one time na magsumbong sa kanila if ever na may ma-encounter akong ganito. Pero sadly, hindi nama-manage ni Eduardo Manalo yung mga ganitong issues sa sobrang dami ng mga ministro.

Other commenters emphasized that victims often feel intimidated and gaslit by those in power, making it difficult to report such incidents.

User Different-Base1317 shared a troubling experience: “Legit talaga maraming mwa/ministro ang mahihilig sa bata. I once witnessed a minister harassing a binhi in his own office. The child was completely unaware of what was happening. It’s sickening.”

‘Deeply troubling allegations’

The arrest was made possible through a collaborative effort between undercover agents from the Protect Our Children organization and the New York Police Department. Payabyab was apprehended after he agreed to meet the girl in a parking lot in New Springville.

“These are deeply troubling allegations, but they are mere allegations that Mr. Payabyab vehemently denies,” said Kyle Peters, Payabyab’s attorney, in a report by SILive.com.

“Mr. Payabyab is a respected member of the community with no criminal history. We are gravely concerned about the tone and nature of online rhetoric surrounding this case.”

Court documents show Payabyab faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child, according to SILive.com.

Community members expressed their frustration on social media, with one post declaring, “SHARE AND GET HIM PUT AWAY OR IN THE GROUND!!!”

Peter DiMiceli, founder of Protect Our Children, praised the mother’s swift action: “If it wasn’t for the victim’s mother and her perseverance, we may not have caught this perpetrator. Thanks to teamwork, the alleged subject was detained and arrested.”

INC controversies

INC, with approximately 3 million followers worldwide, engages in various socio-civic activities that reflect its core Christian values.

However, it has faced controversies, including accusations of intimidation against former members and claims of cult-like behavior due to its deviations from traditional Christian doctrine.

Founded in 1913 in the Philippines by Felix Manalo, INC is a non-Trinitarian Christian church that operates in 165 countries and territories across six continents.

As the case unfolds, community members are urged to remain vigilant while allowing the legal process to take its course.

“My 12-year-old daughter isn’t safe in her own home,” Vetland reiterated. “Why does he get to have her pictures and do God knows what with them?”

When asked for a statement regarding Payabyab’s bail release, longtime Staten Island resident and community leader Dr. Georgio Dano told Inquirer.net USA that he does not know the INC minister.

“Everybody gets released in New York,” Dano said, referring to the release of Payabyab and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was arrested on corruption charges that were later dismissed. “Bail reform now!”

Payabyab is set to appear in court on June 3, 2025.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP