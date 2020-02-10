Danish nursing students to take internship program in Cebu provincial hospitals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu provincial government-run provincial and district hospitals will be hosting the internship program of nursing students from the University of Denmark.

The internship program will be facilitated by Bylling Foundation, a Danish-founded nongovernment organization in Cebu that advocates for the welfare of street children.

The Provincial Board in their session on Monday, February 10, 2020, authorized Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to sign a Memorandum for Agreement (MOA) with Bylling Foundation for the internship program of the Danish nursing students.

“The Cebu Provincial Hospitals have been allowing internship requests from various nursing students for the latter’s training in the same health facilities,” reads the resolution of Fourth District Board Member and Committee on Health and Social Services Chairperson Kerrie Keane Shimura.

In the same resolution, Shimura said the internship program had been consistent with the province’s efforts “in making significant health reforms and remarkable health and medical initiatives or services through collaborative efforts with the relevant and existing government agencies and partner organizations.”

The Capitol is managing 12 district hospitals and 4 provincial hospitals across the seven districts in the province.

During their internship program, the nursing students will be subject to the existing policies of the provincial and government hospitals.| dbs