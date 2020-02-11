outbrain

High-value target nabbed in Hipodromo buy-bust

By: Alven Marie Timtim, Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | February 11,2020 - 09:56 AM

Scenes during a buy-bust operation in Sitio San Roque, Barangay Hipordromo, Cebu City late Monday night, February 10, 2020, that led to the arrest of high-value target identified as Roland Hiwal Cabasaan and his two other cohorts. More on this shortly. | via Paul Lauro

Cebu City, Philippines—A high-value target was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio San Roque, Barangay Hipordromo, Cebu City past 11 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Members of the Mabolo Police Station identified the suspect as Roland Hiwal Cabasaan, who is from the village where he was nabbed.

Also arrested were two other cohorts identified as Rodel Dungog and Eduardo Chavez.

Recovered from the suspects was at least 660 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated dangerous drugs board value of P4.5 million.

The suspects are detained at the Mabolo Police Station pending filing of charges. /bmjo

