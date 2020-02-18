PROBE willing to assist barangays in road clearing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) will be actively helping the barangays in the clearing operation directive of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Racquel Arce, the head of the PROBE team, said that many of the barangays have sought for their help with regards to the 75-day deadline.

She said that many of the barangays do not have the manpower to conduct wider clearing operations.

“Naa man gyoy ubang mga barangays nga kuwang silag tawo mopahigayon og clearing. Andam ra ta motabang. (There are really barangays that do not have the manpower to conduct road clearing. We are ready to help),” said Arce.

On Tuesday, February 17, 2020, the PROBE conducted a clearing operation in Barangay Ermita at the Carbon Market Unit II.

Since most of the informal settlers in the area were victims of the January 2019 fire, they were not asked to leave the area. They were only asked to move to within the sidewalk boundary so the two-lane road can be used.

“Dili man pud nato sila diretso mapahawa. Irelocate pa ni sila dapat og tarong. (We cannot ask them to leave immediately. We need to relocate them properly),” said Arce.

The PROBE also pulled down tarpaulins and structures that were built on the road, especially the stores which have extended their selling to the road.

Arce urged the vendors and the residents to follow the DILG mandate and be cooperative in the clearing operations. She also urged the barangay officials to conduct a public hearing prior to the clearing operations so the affected residents or vendors will be informed beforehand and avoid any violent resistance.

“Motabang man ming PROBE pero dapat maghearing sad gyod ang barangay, pasabton ang mga tawo. Dili kay gamiton ming panghadlok nya ang barangay kay pagwapo lang,” said Arce.

(The PROBE will always help, but the barangay should conduct a hearing, make the people understand. We should not be used to sow fear among the public, then the officials wash their hands over the clearing.)

She said the PROBE will refuse to conduct a clearing operation without a proper public hearing from the barangay.

Aside from Ermita, Arce said the PROBE is ready to help the barangays with the densest population because they may have difficulties implementing the DILG directive.

Barangays Suba and Pasil with huge public markets are expected to need massive clearing operations in their barangay roads. /rcg