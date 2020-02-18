Sambag 2 homeowners appeal to Cebu City gov’t: Stop clearing operations until you can give us clear parameters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A homeowners association of Barangay Sambag 2 is appealing to the Cebu City government to stop the road clearing operations in the barangay until such time that they will be given clear parameters on these.

The appeal was made through a letter sent by the Homeowners of Barangay 2 in to the Sambag 2 barangay captain, Ryan Aznar.

The homeowners in their letter also appealed to the city government to instead focus first on clearing areas with “small roads” that prevent smooth flow of two-way traffic.

“We would like to request your office to discuss details of the demolitions, and focus on areas with small roads that prevent smooth two-way traffic,” the letter reads.

The homeowners also complained that the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (Probe) had been allegedly selective in their clearing operation and that this should not have started at the center but instead at the corners of the barangay.

However, Sambag 2 Barangay Captain Aznar debunked these allegations.

He said that the (local government unit) had not been selective in the clearing operation.

“Nagstart man mi sa Asuncion near Brandford, and continued sa J. ug B. Urgello,” said Aznar.

About 20 homeowners went to the barangay and met and appealed to the barangay for its assistance to review the city’s clearing operation.

They also submitted their letter of appeal then to the barangay captain.

Probe’s clearing operation stemmed following the circular letter issued by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) tasking barangay officials to get rid of the illegal structure along public roads in their jurisdictions.

The circular was issued on Feb. 7. Clearing operations started on Feb. 16 and will end on April 30, giving them about 75 days to comply with the DILG’s order.

Aznar said most of his constituents started to voluntarily dismantle structures.

However, others refused to resume its voluntary clearing since parameters have not been fully established.

“With this, nag hope mi na ma tabangan mi ug na ma klaro sa amo ang ang clearing operations dinhi since ang schedule sa clearing kai too soon ra,” said Mary (Not her real name.)

“With this letter na gi buhat nila, mag send ta ug request from the city legal kung unsa ang formal opinion from the city legal regarding the clearing operation,” said Aznar.

“Mag request sad ta ug resurvey sa encroachment para ma klaro sa ilaha pila ang ilang iset back,” added Aznar.