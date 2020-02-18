Sesante wants his Webmasters to brush up on defense

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “Satisfied but still has a lot of work to do especially in the defense.”

This is the observation of the returning head coach of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, Atty. Kenneth “Kernn” Sesante, after their stint in the 1st Uy Masuy Cup over the weekend.

“Basically, I am impressed with the team, with what they have shown especially in the last game against UV (University of the Visayas), although we lost it but they did not give up even when we were down by 15 points with just a few minutes left,” said Sesante.

The Uy Masuy Cup had four teams competing and was played in a single round-robin format with the team with the most number of wins declared as the champion.

UC had a chance at the title had they won their last game against UV and forge a tie in the standings. However, they lost the game but only at a half shot, 106-105, against a vaunted UV team.

Sesante said that he was very impressed with what the team had shown, the will to win, especially since it is mostly made up of rookies and has only three collegiate veteran players left.

He appreciated that instead of getting discouraged when they were down by 15 points, they rallied and managed not only to get close to UV but even had a chance to win that last game.

“I told them don’t mind the score, just give it your best effort and let’s see the outcome of the game. Do your best on defense, play all out,” said Sesante of his instructions to the team in the dying minutes of the match.

For Sesante, his favorite of the three games that the UC Webmasters played was the one against the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 19 champion, Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras which they won, 99-89.

Although the team finished the three-day hoopla with a 1-2 win-loss record, Sesante said they had the chance of winning each game and they didn’t lose by a wide margin.

“I am optimistic about the team considering what they have shown and they did not lose by a wide margin,” said Sesante.

According to Sesante, with what he has seen of their games, they have their work cut out for them come summer during their full training as they are used to a zone defense.

“In my type of game, I am more inclined with the man to man defense and zone press,” Sesante said as he expressed hope that he will be able to keep this team intact. That, however, would depend on their grades. /rcg