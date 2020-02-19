outbrain

Charred body of late Judge Gestopa’s missing grandson found

By: Doris Mae Mondragon - CDN Digital | February 19,2020 - 04:12 PM

Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire which killed three individuals and burned 15 homes in Barangay Centro, Mandaue City, Monday dawn, February 17, 2020. | CDN File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Relatives finally found the remains of Gerick Gestopa on Wednesday afternoon, February 19, 2020, or two days after a fire burned their home and at least 14 others that are located at the back of the Mandaue City Hall.

Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Wendell Villanueva of the Mandaue City Fire Department said that an uncle found Gerick’s charred remains inside the comfort room located on the second floor of their burnt home past 1 p.m. today.

Villanueva said they received information on the discovery of Gerick’s body at 1:56 p.m.

Gerick was the third confirmed fatality of the Monday dawn fire.

The fire also killed his grandparents, retired Judge Gerardo Gestopa and his wife, Louella, who returned to their already burning home to try to rescue Gerick.

Villanueva said they are now waiting for funeral parlor personnel to retrieve Gerick’s charred remains for cremation. / dcb

 

