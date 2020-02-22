Chan to recommend to Duterte a change in the location of the proposed 4th Mactan-Cebu bridge

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan announced he would propose to President Rodrigo Duterte to consider transferring the location of the proposed fourth bridge connecting the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

The current location of the proposed bridge, the fourth span that will connect Mandaue City in mainland Cebu and Lapu-Lapu City on Mactan Island, will be more susceptible to traffic congestion considering its short distance of 900 meters from the viaduct of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, the existing second bridge linking the two cities, Chan said.

Chan said he would propose that the foot of the fourth bridge would be moved to Barangay Ibo to provide a distance of 2.5 kilometer from the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

The mayor admitted that the suggestion came from Cebuano businessman Efrain Pelaez, who met with Chan at the latter’s office on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Pelaez is among the business owners located in the vicinity where the foot of the proposed fourth bridge would be located.

The mainland and Mactan Island are currently connected by two bridges, the Mactan-Mandaue Bridge or the Sergio Osmeña Bridge, an 864-meter span built in 1972 unofficially called the First Bridge; and the Marcelo Fernan Bridge (Second Bridge), a 1237-meter cable-stayed bridge opened in 1999. Both bridges across Mactan Channel connect the mainland and Mactan via the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

The third bridge now under construction and due for completion in 2021, is the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway or the Cebu-Cordova Bridge, a P25-billion 8500-meter cable bridge that links the mainland to Mactan Island via the South Road Properties, a vast mix-used reclamation area in Cebu City, and the town of Cordova on Mactan.

The feasibility study for the proposed fourth bridge was completed in November 2019 and is now up for review by the National Economic Development Authority.

