Groups slam PH gov’t for ‘inaction’ on ICE detention of Fil-Ams

NEW YORK — Filipino American migrant advocacy organizations are raising concerns over the treatment of Filipino green card holders in ICE detention centers, accusing the Philippine government of neglecting its duty to protect its citizens.

A virtual press conference held in New York Monday night featured testimonies from detainees and advocates, highlighting the escalating crisis faced by the community.

Two months since President Donald Trump returned to office, there has been an increase in mass arrests of Filipino migrants, regardless of their immigration status.

Among those detained is Lewelyn Dixon, a green card holder who has lived in the US for 50 years. She was arrested at a Seattle airport in February upon returning from a trip to the Philippines.

The 64-year-old lab technician at the University of Washington testified during the Zoom conference that at least four other Filipino green card holders are currently being held at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.

Dixon, who has legal permanent status in the US, has a hearing scheduled for July.

Detention

According to NBC, Dixon’s attorney, Benjamin Osorio, indicated that US Customs and Border Protection likely flagged a decades-old embezzlement conviction upon her return, prompting her detention. Dixon pleaded guilty to the nonviolent offense in 2000 and completed her restitution payments in 2019.

Given her legal status and the fact that her past conviction has been resolved, many are questioning why she was still arrested and detained. Inquirer.net USA consulted Queens-based immigration lawyer Nick Caraquel for clarification on this matter.

“Being an immigrant is a privilege,” the Fil-Am lawyer said. “Only US citizens have the legal right to enter the US. The Trump administration was very clear on its policy to deport immigrants with criminal convictions. I presume that Ms. Dixon was able to travel in and out of the US prior to the Trump administration without incident. Unfortunately, she reentered the US under a clear government directive denying entry to those immigrants with criminal records. However, despite what happened, I am very confident that Ms. Dixon can avail herself of a waiver based on having a criminal record and still be able to live in the US eventually.”

Migrant

Meanwhile, 58-year-old Fil-Am Alma Bowman, who claims US citizenship through her American father, was detained during an ICE check-in on March 26 and transferred to the Stewart Detention Center in Georgia.

Bowman previously raised concerns about non-consensual gynecological procedures performed on migrant women during her earlier detention under the Trump administration.

For over three years, Bowman has been held at a Georgia detention center, which has faced increasing scrutiny over medical neglect and coercive gynecological procedures performed on nearly 60 women.

Reports say she has served as a key witness for attorneys and journalists investigating these allegations. Despite her legal residency status prior to her ICE detention, she currently faces an active deportation order.

“Although Alma is no longer in ICE detention, the prison walls have not vanished,” a statement from the Action Network advocating for her rights reads. “Without status, Alma cannot participate in society in essential ways. She cannot apply for health insurance, obtain a driver’s license, or work without paying an annual fee for a work permit. Additionally, she has several medical conditions that require consistent treatment. Detention does not end once a person leaves an ICE facility.”

No PH government support

A 2020 report by The Intercept confirmed Bowman’s US citizenship through her birth certificate, which names her American father. Given this validation, advocates question why she is being deprived of her fundamental rights.

Tanggol Migrante Network is demanding accountability from the Philippine government, which has allegedly failed to provide meaningful support to its citizens in distress.

In another case, 28-year-old Dhenmark Francisco and 31-year-old Jovi Esperanza, nursing assistants accused of assaulting a 52-year-old patient at the Crystal Lake Rehabilitation Facility in Berkeley Township, New Jersey, were charged with aggravated assault and deported without due process.

In October 2024, Esperanza and Francisco were allegedly wrongfully arrested at the rehab center. Despite community support that led to their release under specific conditions, ICE detained them and transferred them across various states.

Grassroots organizations have since advocated for their justice, raising over $5,000 for legal fees and holding protests against their detention conditions.

On Jan. 29, Esperanza was deported to the Philippines, expressing disappointment in the lack of support from the Philippine consulate during his legal struggles. He and Francisco have not yet received the promised Legal Assistance Funds for their defense.

Legal aid

According to Tanggol Migrante, the Philippine Consulate in New York has recently reversed its commitment to provide legal aid to Francisco and Esperanza, leaving them to shoulder substantial legal fees alone.

In defense, the Philippine Embassy maintains that the allegations made by Tanggol Migrante are unfounded.

“The Philippine Embassy and Consulates General have been extending appropriate consular assistance to detained Filipino nationals to ensure that they are being treated according to the law, and their wellbeing is ensured,” the statement issued to Inquirer.net USA said.

“Detained nationals have the right to contact the Embassy and the concerned Consulate to ask for assistance in ensuring their fair treatment and connecting with their next of kin. We regularly conduct welfare checks and monitor their conditions. We also remain in contact with relevant US authorities to ensure our nationals’ rights are respected and continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The migrant advocates said officials from the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs have reportedly defended their inaction, claiming they cannot intervene despite documented rights violations faced by Filipino migrants.

Michelle, another detainee, shared the emotional toll of her situation. “I’m the only person supporting my three kids – two in the Philippines and one here. Now my mom says she doesn’t have money for my kids because I got detained,” she said.

The ongoing challenges faced by Filipino migrants have left many in vulnerable positions, confronting barriers to healthcare and uncertainty regarding their legal status.

Family members, including Donna Cristobal, niece of Lewelyn Dixon, expressed urgency for action: “She should be given the opportunity to return to her life. One simple request is to free Aunty Lynn.”

Megan Foronda of Migrante-USA emphasized the broader implications of the situation: “This is not about ‘good immigrants’ or ‘bad immigrants’ – it’s about human rights and dignity, and the failure of the Philippine government to fulfill its obligations to its people.”

Despite the Philippine government’s alleged inaction, community organizers remain committed to advocating for their fellow Filipinos.

Julie Jamora of the Malaya Movement stated, “The Philippine government has abandoned its nationals. We are forced to advocate for ourselves. We need to get organized, know our rights, and share the experiences of Filipinos in detention.”

