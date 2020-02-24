In 1st ever Fun Run, Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu looks back on 20 Years of Saving Lives

Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu is celebrating its 20th anniversary with its very first Fun Run to be held in Parkmall, Mandaue City on March 15, 2020. An ongoing collaboration between HPD-Cebu and Cebu Fun Runners, the event aims to encourage Cebuanos to live healthy, and to celebrate the successes and charitable contributions that Hi-Precision has made in Cebu for the past 20 years.

A Legacy of Excellence

Over the past two decades, Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu has always been the leading diagnostic laboratory in the Central Visayas region. Known for providing world-class healthcare at affordable prices, Hi-Precision has always been a forerunner in quality and service, constantly innovating to be one of the best in the industry.

In 2005, Hi-Precision Diagnostics became the first medical laboratory in Cebu to be certified in ISO 9001, which is widely considered the international standard for Quality and Efficiency. In 2007,HPD-Cebu became the first healthcare provider to provide online results to patients through their website.

From one tiny laboratory in J Llorente, Hi-Precision Diagnostics now has seven branches all over Cebu in cities like Mactan, Mandaue, Tabunok, Liloan, and Naga. Now serving thousands of patients across Cebu every day, Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu has transformed from small neighborhood health center to one of the leading healthcare brands in the nation.

20 Years of Saving Lives

This year’s theme for Hi-Precision Cebu’s anniversary celebrations is “20 Years of Saving Lives. “In line with this, Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu will also be doing charity drives and offering free medical aid and check-ups to impoverished rural communities all year round.

“We chose that as our theme because saving people’s lives has always been the core of our business,” HPD-Cebu Managing Director Euclid Po explains. “By providing accurate test results at affordable prices, we ensure that even regular people can have world-class healthcare and be able to save money and time for their treatment.”

Looking back at twenty years, Mr. Po says he wants to celebrate this milestone by focusing on charitable causes and on helping the Cebuano people. “God has blessed us tremendously over the past twenty years. So this year, we want to reallygive back to the people of Cebu.”

Looking into the Future

So what’s next for Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu? According to Mr. Po, Hi-Precision Diagnostics Cebu is always finding new ways to better care of patients. This year Hi-Precision Cebu will also be launching its first Full Body CT Scan.

The diagnostic laboratory will also be among the first medical facilities in the region to adopt Total Lab Automation (TLA) system for the running of laboratory tests. These changes will help to greatly increase efficiency and minimize the possibility of human error.

With all that Hi-Precision Cebu has achieved, and with all of their current developments, it seems as though the diagnostic laboratory is prepared to be a life saver and leading healthcare brand here in Central Visayas.

Registration forms for the 2020 HPD Fun Run are available on the ground floor of every Hi-Precision Cebu branch.The race will have four categories, the 3K, the 6K, the 12 K, and the 20K.There will be medals awarded to the finishers of the 12K and 20K race, and P50000 worth of cash prizes and GC’s will be raffled off on the day of the event. Registration fee is P350 for the 3K, P450 for the 6 K, P550 for the 12 K, and P650 for the 20 K.