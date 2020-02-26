Matteo Guidicelli speaks up after controversial wedding 

Cebu City, Philippines—Six days after the controversial secret wedding of Cebuano actor Matteo Guidicelli and Pop Star Royalty Sarah Geronimo at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Guidicelli broke his silence on Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020.

The Cebuano actor shared a photo on his Instagram account where the newly wed couple was seen doing a wedding toast.

His Instagram confirmed that he married Geronimo on February 20, 2020.

For him, it was a day full of pure love, honesty, and genuine emotions.

“We would like to express the overwhelming joy, love, and excitement we have in beginning our life together. We decided to keep everything as intimate as possible because of private matters,” he said.

Guidicelli considered his family, friends, and everyone on social media as a source of inspiration, strength, and love.

Punching incident

The Cebuano actor described the wedding as almost perfect “until some unexpected events took place.”

He also assured his followers and fans not to worry because he never “punched” anyone.

Jerry Tamara, Geronimo’s bodyguard earlier claimed that he was punched by Cebuano actor after he allegedly told Mommy Divine, Geronimo’s mother, about the secret wedding.

“I will forever stand up and protect my wife just as how my father would protect my family,” he added.

The Cebuano actor also took the time to thank his family for loving his wife like a daughter.

Collectively called AshMatt by fans, both started their relationship in 2013.

Their love story continued when their engagement was confirmed on November 7, 2019.

Guidicelli also hopes that with God’s grace and love, everything will heal and fall into place.

“We are happy, we are blessed, and we are husband and wife,” he said.

Guidicelli told everyone on his post to celebrate life and love.

For him, nothing will defeat pure honest love.

“God bless everyone for your love and support. Again, from the deepest part of our hearts, thank you,” he ended his post. /bmjo