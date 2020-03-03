Another earthquake rocks Cebu, eastern Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake rocked some parts of the Visayas around 2:51 p.m. on March 3, 2020, a day after a magnitude 5.7 tremor also shook the islands.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvocs) said this time, the epicenter was seven kilometers west of Leyte.

Intensity 4 was felt in Naval, Biliran and Ormoc City, Intensity 3 was recorded in Palo, Leyte and Biringan City, and Intensity 2 was recorded in other parts of Leyte including Tacloban City.

The earthquake is said to be tectonic in origin or caused by the movement of the tectonic plates beneath the Philippine landmass.

Although no clear intensity was reported in Cebu, shaking of the ground was felt on the island.

On Monday morning, March 2, 2020, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake also shook the Visayas with the epicenter recorded at eight kilometers northwest of Capoocan town, still in Leyte. /rcg