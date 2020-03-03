Cebuano singer-songwriter Ferdinand Aragon sings new version of “Libu-Libo”

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “The song is wanting to be with the person you love forever.”

This was how Cebuano singer-songwriter Ferdinand Aragon described his own version of “Libu-Libo” which was recently released by Viva Records.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Aragon said that this is a very special song because this was his first composition when he started songwriting in 2013.

“Libu-Libo” has gone through a lot of revisions and rewriting until this was submitted to multiple songwriting competitions. It was not until 2018 when this song made it as the official entry for Kanta Kasingkasing performed by Vincent Eco.

In that competition, “Libu-Libo” received the Jury’s Choice Award.

“I decided to release my own version now of the song since it was my very first song and I felt that it would be a good idea to have another take on it,” he said.

Even if the song was written seven years ago, listeners can still relate because this song was inspired by Psalm 84:10, Aragon said.

According to the Bible verse, “Better is one day in your courts than a thousand elsewhere.”

The kind of love we have or experience on earth is a mere fraction of what God’s love is, and that the love that we give should be modeled after God’s love – unconditional,” Aragon added.

The Cebuano songwriter is known for his Visayan songs like “Dinamalayan”, “Matag Piraso”, “Kahangturan”, “Di Ko Man”, and “Nagabarog.”

A native of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City, he is an award-winning singer and songwriter in the country.

The 24-year-old freelance graphic and visual artist is the first-ever Visayan Music Awards grand champion for his song, “Matag Piraso” where he bested nine other finalists in 2019.

He is not a newbie in songwriting competitions being a grand prize winner in Kanta sa Kasing Kasing 2018 and finished second runner-up in Philippine Pop 2018.

After the Visayan Music Awards 2019, Aragon joined Himig Handog 2019 where his song “Ingat” was interpreted by I Belong to the Zoo.

Himig Handong 2019 was a songwriting competition organized by ABS-CBN and Star Music. /rcg