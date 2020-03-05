10 mountain, 12 urban barangays get new mini buses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents from Cebu City’s 10 mountain barangays now have additional means to travel to the city center after the city government turned over 10 mini buses for these far-flung villages.

The city government gave Hyundai mini buses to Barangays Tagbao, Sudlon 1, Pong-ol, Pamutan, Toong, San Jose, Bacayan, Cambinocot, Taptap, and Budlaan.

Twelve urban barangays also received mini buses including Barangays Sta. Cruz, Kamagayan, Ermita, Parian, Lorega, Barrio Luz, Mabolo, Cogon Ramos, Suba, Basak San Nicolas, and Quiot.

The procured buses amounted to P88 million according to the Department of General Services (DGS).

Mayor Edgardo Labella said in his dialogue with the beneficiary barangays that the mini buses should serve as an additional means for the barangays to deliver services faster for their constituents.

“Wala niy pulitikahay. Walay kapartido-partido. Tanan nga angay hatagan, hatagan nato og coaster (minibuses). (This has no political connections. We don’t acknowledge party affiliations. The barangays that deserve the minibusses get them),” said the mayor.

In previous statements, the mayor already instructed the barangay chiefs to use the mini buses for transportation of pupils in elementary schools.

He also reminded the barangays to maintain the mini buses properly to avoid accidents. He said the lesson has been learned in the past when barangay vehicles were not maintained properly and remained unused.

The mayor said the small buses would also fit the narrow roads of the mountain barangays. /rcg