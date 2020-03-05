Cebu City teacher dies in road crash in Dalaguete
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A teacher of a Cebu City high school was killed in a road accident in Barangay Balud, Dalaguete town in southern Cebu at past 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Mark Ocampo, 32, a high school teacher of a Cebu City national high school, did not reach the hospital alive after his motorcycle crashed into a road railing in Barangay Balud, Dalaguete town, said Police Staff Sergeant Christopher Romarate of the Dalaguete Police Station in a phone interview.
Teacher from CVIRAA meeting
According to Romarate, initial investigation showed that Ocampo was heading home to Cebu City after reportedly attending the final meeting for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) in Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental when the accident happened.
The CVIRAA is scheduled to be held on March 21 to March 28 in Dumaguete City.
Romarate said that Ocampo was rushed to the hospital for treatment but the attending physician, Dr. Kenneth Elnar of the Dr. Ildefonso Alcantara Memorial Hospital declared Ocampo as dead on arrival.
Romarate confirmed Ocampo’s identity and that the victim was a resident of B. Rodriguez Street, Cebu City.
He also confirmed that the victim was also a teacher of national high school in Cebu City./dbs
