School heads urged: Put CVIRAA athletes’ safety first

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Teachers and school division heads are reminded to always put the safety and security of student delegates, who will participate in the upcoming Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) sports meet.

This developed after the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) issued a memorandum pertaining to the “safety and security of the delegates before, during and after the conduct of the CVIRAA meet.”

The CVIRAA sports meet has been rescheduled anew to March 21 to 28, 2020 as announced last week to give time for host, Dumaguete City, to prepare their facilities.

This multi-sporting meet, which serves as the selection of student athletes to represent Central Visayas to the Palarong Pambansa, was supposed to have happened last February 22 to 29.

It was then rescheduled to March 15 to 21 due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) scare.

DepEd-7 memo

The memorandum stated that DepEd-7 would like “to remind division officers to uphold child protection principles and that no learners shall be disadvantaged in any form and observe the safety protocols for all participants before, during and after the CVIRAA meet.”

With this, delegation officials are then directed to comply with all the provisions of the DepEd Order No. 66, s. 2017 which is the Guidelines in the Conduct of Off-Campus Activities and prepare contingency plans for unexpected circumstances or emergencies that may happen anytime during the transport of the delegations from their respective areas to Dumaguete City and back; while the event is ongoing; and at their billeting areas.

The memo further stated that the contingency plan must be disseminated by the delegation heads to all their constituents so they are aware of what must be done in times of emergencies or when a situation arises.

14K student-athletes for CVIRAA

About 14,000 student-athletes are expected to flock to Dumaguete City for this week-long multi-sporting meet.

The Cebu City Niños are the perennial overall champions of the CVIRAA Sports Meet and defended their title last year by dominating with an overall gold-silver-bronze medal tally of 78-60-76.

At far second was Bohol Province with its medal count of 46-64-57 while rounding up the top 3 was Lapu-Lapu City which had a medal tally of 44-22-27.

Host delegation Dumaguete City finished at fourth overall with a medal haul of 37-43-40.