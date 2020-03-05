Cebu City to host second AIA Philam Vitality Kampeons Cup football

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu football community is about to get more exciting with the 7’s Football League bringing the second AIA Philam Vitality Kampeons Cup here from March 13, 14 and 15, 2020 at the artificial football turf of the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex located along the Cebu South Coastal Road of the South Road Properties.

Leylam had represented Cebu in last year’s inaugural Kampeons Cup held in Manila and is hoping to defend their title against the All-Star teams from Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, Davao and the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA).

Aside from being named as the best team, the champion team will also get to pocket P50,000.

With Cebu as the inaugural champions, it is only appropriate for 7s League founder Anton Edward del Rosario to bring the event to Cebu since they’re also planning to make Cebu as the seventh city to hold a 7’s League this summer.

“Cebu is a very strong city for football in the country. Nobody knows much about football in the provinces so we want to highlight the talent outside Manila. Plus, they won the last Kampeons Cup so it’s well deserved,” said Del Rosario.

According to Del Rosario who is a former Philippine Azkals, not much is heard about football in the provincial areas thus they are bringing the 7’s outside Manila.

“The Kampeons is an All-Star team to represent not only each 7’s League but also the city. We want the players to represent the football communities where they’re from. It’s more than just playing football, these players are representing where they are from. I want to establish who is really the home of football in the country.”

Aside from the Kampeons Cup, four youth categories will also be contested as an introduction to the 7’s Youth tournament that the 7’s League hopes to hold this summer in partnership with the CVFA.

The four youth categories are Boys Under 9 (Born 2011), Boys Under 11 (Born 2009), Boys Under 13 (Born 2007) and Boys Under 15 (2005).

Boys Under 9 and Boys Under 11 will be played on March 14, while Boys Under 13 and Boys Under 15 will be contested on March 15. /rcg