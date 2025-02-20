PRO-7: Crime rate in CV dropped by 66.62% in January 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcers in Central Visayas said that there had been a significant decline in the crime rate recorded in the entire region for the first month of 2025.

According to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), the crime rate throughout the region dropped by 66.62 percent in January.

The agency’s data showed that a total of 256 crime incidents were recorded in January for this year.

This number is considerably lower compared to the previous year’s record of 767 crime incidents during the same time period, marking a reduction of 511 incidents or by 66.62 percent.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, regional director of PRO-7, said that the drop in crime rate would show the positive trend of reduced criminality in the region.

He also commended the police personnel in all police units in the region who had been dedicated in fulfilling their duties in enhancing police visibility to ensure the safety of citizens.

“This downtrend pattern highlights the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts and community engagement in improving safety and security throughout the region. Such positive changes indicate a promising shift towards a safer and more peaceful Central Visayas community and visitors alike. I salute my men on the ground for their relentless efforts and commitment to duty, “he stated.

Maranan said that this achievement was a reflection of the law enforcement unit’s adherence to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief’s directives that highlights proactive policing, collaboration with community, and a commitment to serve the public.

