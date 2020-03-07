EGS Surveying hopes to keep top spot in A+E 5th Corporate Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The EGS Surveying – CE/2 hopes to strengthen its grip of the top spot as the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club 5th Corporate Cup resumes its games tonight, March 7, 2020, at the basketball gym of the Benedicto College located at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City.

EGS is hoping to keep its record clean as it faces Buildrite – UAP/Datu Lapu-Lapu in tonight’s third scheduled game.

EGS is currently taking the lead as it is the only team to have clinched a second straight win in two playing dates.

In contrast, defending champion Island Paints – UAP/Cebu will be vying for its first win as it goes up against Paragsa Consultancy – ME/1 in the last game of the March 7 schedule.

Island Paints is currently at the bottom as it is also the only team that has yet to win a game.

The rest of the teams tote a 1-1 win-loss record.

To open tonight’s playing date is Cebu Metallic Epoxy – COMPE who will face Architectural Interior Source – UAP/Sugbu.

Other games will have Phoenix Building System – CE/1 going up against EVC Consultancy – ME/2 and Cebu Home & Builders – UAP Metro Cebu facing KS&E Reliabuild – CE/3. / dcb