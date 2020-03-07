outbrain

Cebu Chamber elects new president

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Reporter/CDN Digital | March 07,2020 - 06:16 PM
Felix Taguiam, CCCI President and Deco Sales Inc. owner

Felix Taguiam is the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s new president. He is also the Deco Sales Inc. owner. | Photo courtesy of Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (CCCI) official Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has elected Felix Taguiam as its new president on March 6, 2020.

The CCCI made the announcement on their official Facebook page on March 6, or a few hours after they held their Joint of Board Trustee meeting where the elections took place.

Taguiam, owner of Deco Sales Inc., succeeded former CCCI President Virgilio Espeleta who served as president for a year.

Before being elected as president, Taguiam was the chamber’s vice president for finance and administrative services.

The CCCI is the country’s second largest business-oriented organization, with around 1,000 members. /dbs

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.