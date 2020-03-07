Cebu Chamber elects new president

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has elected Felix Taguiam as its new president on March 6, 2020.

The CCCI made the announcement on their official Facebook page on March 6, or a few hours after they held their Joint of Board Trustee meeting where the elections took place.

Taguiam, owner of Deco Sales Inc., succeeded former CCCI President Virgilio Espeleta who served as president for a year.

Before being elected as president, Taguiam was the chamber’s vice president for finance and administrative services.

The CCCI is the country’s second largest business-oriented organization, with around 1,000 members. /dbs