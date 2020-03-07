Mabolo resident tagged as gunman in roadside attack

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are looking for a Barangay Mabolo resident, who was identified as the gunman in the shooting attack in Sitio San Isidro of Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City last night (March 7, 2020).

Police Staff Sergeant Ador Bacalso of the Mabolo Police Station said that witnesses had positively identified Jaime Regana of Sitio San Isidro as the gunman, who shot and wounded Anthony Solis of Barangay Subangdaku Mandaue City.

Initial investigation showed that Solis, 44, of Sitio Marna, Barangay Subangdaku was walking along the road in Sitio San Isidro, Barangay Mabolo at past 6 p.m. of March 7, 2020 when he was approached by Regana, who shot him three times.

Witnesses told police that after shooting Solis, Regana fled in a north direction, while Solis ran in the opposite direction.

Solis, who was hit in the body and wrist, managed the run towards the Mabolo Police Station where he sought help.

He was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center for treatment, where he was later declared to be in stable condition.

Bacalso said that they had to find out the motive of the attack, and that they had yet to locate and arrest Regana./dbs