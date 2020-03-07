PRISAA: Cebu City booters, tankers clobber foes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City represented by the best athletes of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 19 secured two tickets to represent Central Visayas to the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Finals in Tuguegarao this April.

This, after Cebu City ruled the football and swimming events on the first day of competition in the regional finals held in various venues here in Cebu City, Saturday, March 7, 2020.

In football held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), Cebu City, manned by Cesafi 7-time men’s football champions, University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, was once again the regional champions after clobbering the team from Bohol twice, 8-1, in the first game and 7-1 in the second game.

PRISAA Swimming Juniors

In swimming, the Cesafi tankers of USC, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), University of the Visayas (UV), and University of Cebu (UC) ended as the overall champions after reigning supreme in both juniors and seniors divisions.

The Cebu City juniors had a medal haul of 26 gold medals, 20 silver and 13 bronze medals while the Cebu City seniors had a medal tally of 27-27-11.

Leading the junior tankers with four gilts was Myrluz Krysean Ventures while Helena Rabanes had three. Chipping in two gold medals each were Sophia Maxine Chua, Dhexia Bersabal, Fionna Alcoseba, Daniel Adrian Ramirez and Joshua Mikhail Tubesa.

Accounting for one each were Harley Jefferson Chua, Maria Michael Recilla, Tiffany delos Reyes and Estella Marie Luk.

Seniors Swimming gold haul

In the seniors division, Cebu City benefitted from the four gold medals contributed by Kent Franzen Cagape, Clarence Tabaranza, and Karen Mae Indaya.

Finishing with three gilts was Nicholai Chiong while Joel Martin Tubesa gave two.

The rest of the gold medals in swimming were handed in by Kristin Austria, Maria Aalyah Biagan, Shane Pareja and Denyse Dignos.

The PRISAA regional finals will end on Sunday, March 8, 2020 with the winners to form the core of the Central Visayas delegation to the national finals.|dbs