DOLE-7 tells employers to consult with workers prior to adoption of new work schedules

CEBU CITY—With businesses in Central Visayas affected by the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said that they can opt to implement changes in their work schedules but after proper consultation with their workers.

Salome Siaton, DOLE Central Visayas director, said they have been getting reports on how the COVID-19 scare has affected businesses in the region.

“Rather than business establishments closing down and workers getting displaced and terminated from work outright, the department considers the adoption of flexible work arrangements as better alternatives,” Siaton said statement sent to CDN Digital.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III has also issued Labor Advisory No. 09, Series of 2020 that provides the guidelines on the possible alternatives that would assist employers and their employees in times like this when there is a blatant threat against the country’s business and economy.

Bello, in the advisory, recognized the need for various flexible work arrangements as potential alternative coping mechanism and remedial measures.

These include the following:

• Reduction of work hours and/or workdays, where the normal workhours or workdays per week are reduced;

• Rotation of workers, where the employees are rotated or alternately provided work within the week; and

• Forced Leave, where the employees are required to go on leave for several days or weeks utilizing their available leave credits if there are any.

Siaton said that a number of establishments in the region have reported to DOLE-7 that their businesses have started to suffer from the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We will be able to update everyone with the figures as soon as we are done harmonizing the data we gathered. We are also into polishing our monitoring tool so that numbers that we will be disclosing are reliable, a true representation of the extent of the effects of COVID-19 among the establishments particularly to the workers in Central Visayas,” she added.

According to Siaton, some of the companies here have to implement job rotations or forced leaves, among others but did not specify the duration of these work arrangements.

“Remember, these flexible work arrangements are temporary in nature and are not forever. We would appreciate it if establishments will be able to make an estimate as to the period of time that they are implementing this kind of working arrangements,” she said.

These types of work arrangements can only be implemented while the COVID-19 threat remains, Siaton said. Employers are also required to post a copy of the labor advisory in a conspicuous location in the workplace.

Also, employers have to notify the DOLE of the adoption of any of the forms of flexible work arrangements mentioned in the advisory. / dcb