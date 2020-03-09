Former Argao police chief at prosecutor’s office for filing of charges

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former Argao police chief Police Major Ildefonso Miranda is now at the Argao Prosecutor’s Office for the filing of the three criminal charges lodged against him.

Read: Argao police chief nabbed for keeping woman facing drug charges in office

The cases are against Miranda are violation of Republic Act No. 3019 or the anti-graft and corrupttion act, Article 210 or direct bribery, and Article 156 or the delivery of prisoners from jail of the Revised Penal Code.

Police Brigadier General Domingo Cabillan, deputy regional director for administration of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), told reporters on Monday morning, March 9, 2020, that all the three cases against Miranda are bailable.

Read: Policemen assigned to Argao police station to be investigated

Miranda was arrested on Thursday night, March 5, 2020, after police found two women detainees in office.

Cabillan told reporters that when Miranda will be able to post bail, he will be reporting to the PRO-7 headquarters, where he will be supervised while the investigation for his administrative charge for grave misconduct is also being pursued. /bmjo