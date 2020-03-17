Bohol tourism spots closed as province goes on quarantine

TAGBILARAN CITY — Bohol has closed some of its famous tourist sites after the declaration of a community quarantine against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

In Carmen town, Mayor Ricardo Francisco Toribio signed an executive order which closed the Chocolate Hills Complex at the village of Bueros Aires.

Ryan Tiongco, a staffer of Toribio, said the closure started on Tuesday (March 17) “until further notice.”

The Chocolate Hills consists of 1,268 cone-shaped hills scattered in six towns: Bilar, Batuan, Carmen, Sagbayan, Sierra Bullones and Valencia.

The town of Loboc also stopped its tourism-related activities for one month starting March 16.

Loboc Mayor Leon Calipusan signed the executive order for the temporary closure of floating restaurants in the Loboc Tourism Complex and zipline operations in the Loboc Eco-Adventure Park.

The Maambong Spring Resort in Garcia Hernandez town was also closed last March 13, 2020.

Bohol was placed under community quarantine from March 16 to 20.