Bohol’s new Tourist Rest Area to rise in Tagbilaran

By: Futch Anthony Inso March 23,2025 - 11:03 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Provincial Government of Bohol is set to construct its second Tourist Rest Area (TRA).

The new TRA will be built at the historic Blood Compact Shrine and Friendship Park in Tagbilaran, Bohol.

Funded by the Department of Tourism (DOT), the project will serve as a stopover site for tourists visiting the province.

Once completed, the facility will feature a solar-powered roof and a rainwater harvesting system.

It will also offer a range of essential amenities, including charging stations, showers, and toilet facilities with dedicated areas for women and children.

A “pasalubong” center will be established to showcase and sell local products made by Bohol’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The project’s groundbreaking ceremony was held on March 19, 2025, led by DOT Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, along with her sister, Ako Bisaya Partylist second nominee Carissa Garcia.

The province’s first TRA facility was constructed on Panglao Island. /clorenciana

